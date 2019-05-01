

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run in Mississauga on Wednesday evening, Peel Regional Police said.

The collision occurred near Hurontario Street and Elia Drive at around 5 p.m.

Officers said they will not be releasing the gender or age of the victim until next-of-kin has been notified.

No description of the vehicle involved in the incident has been released by investigators.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the matter is conducted.