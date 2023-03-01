A Mississauga-based company has pledged to donate tens of millions of dollars in an effort to build the biggest health-care facility in the country.

Trillium Health Partners (THP), which operates two hospitals in Mississauga and one hospital in Toronto’s west end, revealed at the Wednesday announcement attended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford that industrial real estate developer Orlando Corporation will match each donation made by the public up to $75 million in the fundraising effort.

If the full amount is raised, $50 million will go toward the previously announced Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital. Gilgan, the founder of homebuilder Mattamy Homes, made a private donation of $105 million last year towards the hospital that will bear his name.

Construction is set to begin on the project in 2025 and, upon completion, the hospital will house over 950 beds – which THP said will make it the biggest hospital in the country.

“Orlando Corporation’s extraordinary matching gift, the largest ever, promises to encourage the spirit of giving across our entire community to create a new kind of health care in the West GTA,” THP Foundation President and CEO Caroline Riseboro said Wednesday. “This inspiring gift will double the impact of all donations from the community, magnifying their support to allow the hospital to accomplish even more.”

THP said the balance of the potential $75-million donation will go towards the construction of a two-storey mental health inpatient unit at the hospital and to support the hospital network’s research and innovation incubator.

The current THP Mississauga Hospital, located at Hurontario Street and Queensway West, will continue to serve the area until it’s demolished following completion of the new project.

THP said the new space will almost triple the size of the current site and will span 2.8 million square feet.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story included details from a news release which indicated that Orlando Corporation had made a $75-million dollar donation to Trillium Health Partners. However, a Trillium Health Partners spokesperson clarified to CTV News Toronto that such a donation has not been made, but will be matched up to that amount based on contributions from the public.