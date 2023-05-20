The City of Mississauga has created an online form for firework complaints ahead of the long weekend.

Currently, Mississauga allows at-home fireworks on only four days per year: Victoria Day, Canada Day, Lunar New Year and Diwali.

The city says they received approximately 300 complaints about fireworks in 2022. The new form is designed to make the complaint process more streamlined, so residents can file their grievances at any time of day or night.

Neighbouring city Brampton banned the sale or use of personal fireworks in 2022, with some councillors saying firework use had “gotten out of control.”

Residents are encouraged to review the Mississauga fireworks by-law before celebrating an occasion with fireworks, and make they sure comply with the by-law. Residents concerned about fireworks can also call 311 or (905) 615-4311 outside of city limits.