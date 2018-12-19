Mississauga man, 20, sentenced to 40 years in NYC terror plot
People walk on a subway platform in New York on June 22, 2016. .S. authorities said a 19-year-old Canadian pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges in connection with what they call an ISIS-inspired plot to target landmarks in New York City more than a year ago, including Times Square and the city's subway system. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York says the Canadian, identified as Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, of Mississauga, Ont., has been in custody since the FBI arrested him in New Jersey in May 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Frank Franklin II
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 4:36PM EST
A young Canadian convicted of plotting terrorist attacks in New York City has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
His lawyer says the sentence was handed down to 20-year-old Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy on Wednesday.
The stiff punishment comes despite defence arguments El Bahnasawy was entrapped.
His family also says he has suffered from severe psychiatric illness.
Prosecutors had called for a life sentence.
They have said El Bahnasawy was living at home in a Toronto suburb when he began online correspondence with a high-level ISIS recruiter.