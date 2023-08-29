The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, investigators confirm.

Kenneth Law, who was previously charged with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide in Peel Region, is now facing 12 new charges in connection with the death of others in regions across Ontario.

Police say the new charges involved four deaths in Toronto, three in York Region, one in Durham Region, one in London, Ont., one in Thunder Bay, one in Waterloo, and an additional death in Peel Region.

At a news conference at Peel Regional Police headquarters on Tuesday, police told reporters that the victims range in age from 16 to 36.

