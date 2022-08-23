A Mississauga man is facing charges in connection with what police are describing as a $1 million contracting scam that took place over the span of two years.

Police say that members of the Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau undertook a “comprehensive investigation” after receiving multiple fraud reports involving the same suspect.

It is alleged that the suspect arranged to provide home contractor services to clients in cities throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say that the suspect accepted deposits from the clients but never actually began the work.

The total value of the fraud is pegged at in excess of $1 million, according to police.

Milentje Djordjevic, 58, was arrested on Monday and charged with four counts of fraud over $500,000 in connection with the scam.

Police say that investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

“Peel Regional Police are urging all members of the public to consider not prepaying for products or services when dealing with unknown or unproven individuals. Check references and establish a contract and payment schedule for services rendered,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday.