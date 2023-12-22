A 35-year-old man from Mississauga has been arrested following an armed carjacking in Mississauga.

Police say the alleged carjacking occurred on Wednesday just before midnight, at a parking lot in the area of Queen Frederica Drive and Bloor Street. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, was approached by the suspect, who was armed with a firearm. Police say the suspect demanded her vehicle, and the victim complied, fearing for her safety. The suspect then allegedly drove away in her car.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the robbery.

The suspect was located a short distance away and taken into police custody. At the time of the arrest, police found and seized an edged weapon and a replica firearm. Police also recovered the victim’s car.

Michael Birchall, 35, of Mississauga, has been charged with robbery, use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply with a release order, and breach of an undertaking.

He appeared in court in Brampton for a bail hearing.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Peel police.