A Mississauga resident has been charged in connection to a slew of over 100 LCBO thefts investigators estimate netted a loss of more than $70,000 in stolen goods.

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued a news release on Sept. 29, which detailed the multi-jurisdiction investigation led by Nottawasaga’s Community Street Crime Unit, Dufferin OPP, and the LCBO Resource Protection Unit.

According to police, there was an increase in LCBO thefts in the Nottawasaga and Dufferin regions.

As a result of their joint investigation, 144 LCBO thefts were allegedly connected to 39-year-old Matthew Doucette.

A-Sgt. Cindy Jacome told CTV News Toronto via email Nottawasaga’s Community Street Crime Unit began its investigation in September, but the LCBO’s investigation started in January.

Police did not disclose what items Doucette allegedly stole.

On Sept. 27, Nottawasaga, Dufferin, and Caledon Street Crime Units executed a search warrant at an undisclosed Mississauga address. In their search, police found evidence in relation to the reported LCBO thefts.

As a result, Doucette was arrested with 10 outstanding warrants in connection to the string of robberies.

Police charged the suspect with eight counts of theft under $5,000, and four counts of breach of probation.

Doucette was held pending a bail hearing.