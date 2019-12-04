

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 38-year-old man is facing numerous charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Peel Region and the Greater Toronto Area.

Peel police said they started an investigation last month into the alleged exploitation of an adult female victim in the sex trade for a three-year period.

As a result, on Nov. 30, Damian Campbell of Mississauga was arrested and charged.

The charges include two counts of assault, trafficking in persons, receiving benefit result from trafficking in persons, exercise control, material benefit from sexual services, advertising sexual services, chokes, suffocates or strangle, and uttering threat to cause death or bodily harm.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims and/or witnesses, and are asking them to come forward,” police said in a news release.

Campbell is described as a black male, stands six-foot-six, weighs 276 pounds, with black hair short and brown eyes.

He was held for a bail hearing in a Brampton court on Nov. 30.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to call investigators at the Vice, Narcotics and Street Level Organized Crime Unit at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3555 or Crime Stoppers.