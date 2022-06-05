A Mississauga man is dead after he and his daughter were pulled from the water near Guelph on Saturday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to a conservation area in Rockwood just before 6:30 p.m. for a drowning.

A 33-year-old man and his seven-year-old daughter were in an inflatable boat when it capsized, police say. Bystanders went into the water and rescued the two.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say. The girl was treated at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.