

Joshua Freeman , CP24.com





A Mississauga man is facing a list of child luring charges in connection with an investigation from earlier this year, police said Wednesday.

According to Peel Regional Police, officers began investigating a suspect who was allegedly communicating with someone he believed to be less than 16 years of age between March 29 and April 27 of this year.

The suspect used "Carl Kirk" as his identity on social media, according to police.

On July 31, police arrested and charged a suspect.

Carl Frederick Kirk, 73, is facing three counts each of luring child to commit sexual assault, luring a child to commit sexual interference, luring a child to commit invitation to sexual touching, luring to distribute sexually explicit material to a child, and two counts of luring a child to attempt to make child pornography.

He made a court appearance Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police.