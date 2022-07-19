A swimmer who drowned at Guelph Lake on Sunday has been identified as a man from Mississauga, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP received calls about a swimmer in distress at the Guelph Lake Conservation area, at around 5 p.m. on July 17.

A witness told CTV News Kitchener that he saw a man without a life jacket struggling, but the deep waters made it difficult to help him.

"Everything was so quick, but I think we were swimming for at least one minute, and not just us, at least 10 people were there and shouting 'help!', so when I realized everything was serious I tried to jump in the water," Mohi Sanisel said. "The water was so muggy. I asked someone if they had goggles or anything to see underwater, but it didn't work."

The main beach at the Guelph Lake Conservation area was shut down Sunday evening as emergency crews searched for the missing swimmer.

The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit recovered a body the next day.

Police have identified the deceased as 21-year-old Rayan Kaber of Mississauga.

A post-mortem has been scheduled.

There have been 43 drownings in Ontario so far this year, down from the 47 reported at this time last year.

With files from CTV News Kitchener’s Chris Thomson and Krista Sharpe