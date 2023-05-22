Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is preparing to run for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party and has formed an exploratory committee, CP24 has learned.

Crombie, 63, is expected to formally register at a later date.

This news comes just days after the provincial government dissolved Peel Region, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025 -- something she has long been calling for.

Prior to Crombie's 2014 election as Mississauga mayor, she served as city councillor as well as an MP for Mississauga-Streetsville.

