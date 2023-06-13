Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has officially registered to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

The news comes less than a month after Crombie announced she was forming an “exploratory committee” to consider entering the race.

Crombie is now one of four people with their names officially in the race to helm the struggling political party. She officially registered with Elections Ontario on Tuesday.

She is expected to make a “special” announcement on Wednesday evening.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.