Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party
Bonnie Crombie, who is considering a bid for the Ontario Liberal Leadership is photographed on the steps of the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto on Thursday May 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2023 4:08PM EDT
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has officially registered to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
The news comes less than a month after Crombie announced she was forming an “exploratory committee” to consider entering the race.
Crombie is now one of four people with their names officially in the race to helm the struggling political party. She officially registered with Elections Ontario on Tuesday.
She is expected to make a “special” announcement on Wednesday evening.
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.