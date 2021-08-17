Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is making an “urgent plea” to the Ford government to introduce its own proof of vaccination record, arguing that doing so could be “critical” to helping businesses avoid the sort of blanket closures that they have faced in the past.

The federal government has already indicated that it will provide some sort of proof of vaccination for international travel and Ontario does allow individuals to download a receipt that provides information about their status, including which vaccine they received and when.

Crombie, however, told reporters during a news conference on Tuesday that neither system will work particularly well for businesses that want to verify the vaccination status of their customers due to privacy concerns and susceptibility to forgery.

Instead, Crombie said that the Ford government needs to design its own proof of vaccination record that will allow individuals to simply show a QR code on their phone or piece of paper to gain access to businesses and events that have mandatory vaccination policies.

She said that the system would also allow the province to quickly impose its own mandatory vaccination requirements for non-essential businesses in the event of a spike in hospitalizations during the Delta variant-driven fourth wave of the pandemic.

“If COVID cases continue to rise, we may face a situation where certain public health measures may need to be imposed once again. If that's the case, than a proof of vaccination program would give the province and public health the flexibility to put into place targeted measures,” she said. “Instead of businesses having to close in the face of rising numbers a proof of vaccination program, for example, could allow non-essential businesses to remain open to only those who are fully vaccinated or who have medical exemptions, policies that we are seeing in many, many other jurisdictions.”

The Ford government has mostly resisted calls to introduce a proof of vaccination system for non-essential businesses but the idea has widespread support, including from the Toronto Region Board of Trade and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

A number of post-secondary institutions have also introduced their own vaccination policies, most of which make it mandatory for anyone visiting campus to either be fully vaccinated or submit a negative COVID-19 test prior to their arrival.

“I know that the idea of requiring proof of vaccination is a sensitive topic, especially for those who have chosen not to be vaccinated. But let's be very clear: the vast majority of us have done our part in getting the vaccine and we should not be penalized because a small minority of people don't want the vaccine,” Crombie said. “We can no longer cater to those who are choosing not to be vaccinated, putting all of us at risk putting our economy at risk.”

About 82 per cent of Peel Region residents have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and about 71 per cent are fully vaccinated.