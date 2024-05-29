Some of the leading candidates vying to become Mississauga's new mayor are set to square off in a televised debate this evening.

The debate, which is being carried live on CP24.com, the CP24 App and on TV on CP24, is being hosted by United Way Greater Toronto, Sheridan College, The Mississauga Board of Trade and The Metamorphosis Network.

The 90-minute debate is taking place at Sheridan College's Hazel McCallion Campus at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by broadcaster Angie Seth.

Mayoral candidates who have been polling at five per cent or above were invited to participate in the debate.

Leading candidates Alvin Tedjo, Brian Crombie, Dipika Damerla, Stephen Dasko, and George Tavares are expected to attend. Frontrunner Carolyn Parrish was invited, but will not be attending the debate, organizers say.

The election was triggered when former mayor Bonnie Crombie stepped down from the top job to become leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

So far turnout at advance voting is up 42 per cent compared to the last election. While Carolyn Parrish started off the race with a large lead, that gap has narrowed in the final weeks of the election.

Follow along here for live updates from tonight's debate.

7:19 p.m.

The candidates are asked why they should be the next one to lead the Mississauga into the future.

Damerla says her experience as a small business owner and provincial and municipal politician has prepared her to lead the city.

"I'm running to tackle crime and keep our property taxes affordable. My commitment is a hard no to any new class of taxes," she says before attacking Parrish.

"I'll bring a practical approach and lean into new ideas to ensure our city remains livable and affordable, even as we grow."

Tedjo says he is an advocate for families and students and he will make sure that residents will have a liveable community and best access to education.

"And I've been fighting for that. And I've been fighting for our neighbours and our family and our friends to make sure that we have the most affordable city and the most livable city in Canada," he says.

Meanwhile, Dasko says he will take a common sense approach to solving problems and buildings.

"I have a proven track record of getting things done. And one of the big things that I do is I listen. I think that's one of the most important qualities that we could have in somebody that's going to lead us forward as a City of Mississauga," Dasko says.

Crombie says his 40 years of business experience will help Mississauga get through the next few years as residents face inflation. "You need a business person to get in and understand what's going on," he says.

Tavares says he has worked with every level of government in Canada, the U.S. and around the world. "I'm the person that brought that is brought in to fix multimillion dollar projects on the on the brink of failure," he says. "In the world of business, if you want change, you can't hire within and expect positive results. It doesn't happen. You need change."

7 p.m.

The candidates have arrived at the podium and moderator Angie Seth lays out the rules of the debate.

"Now these candidates here before you will feel questions coming from me, as well as from members of the community with each candidate having one minute to respond. There's also going to be a segment during this debate in which each candidate will have an opportunity to have a direct question to one of their opponents creating space for one on one engagement. And the candidates have agreed to foreign to the format in advance of the debate."