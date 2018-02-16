

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Officials in Mississauga will hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on a massive explosion at a shopping plaza last weekend.

The explosion leveled parts of a plaza near Hurontario and Dundas on the morning of Feb. 11, injuring three people.

The force of blast was so powerful that it blew out windows on units across the street from the plaza. As a result about 50 people were displaced. Those people remained forced out of their homes as of earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the cause of the explosion remains unknown.

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at a fire station on Fairview Road.

Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Mississauga Fire Chief Tim Beckett, Ward 7 Councillor Nando Iannicca and a representative from the Peel Regional Police Service are all expected to be on hand.