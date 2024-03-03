Mississauga OPP investigating fatal collision in Halton Hills
CTV News file image.
Published Sunday, March 3, 2024 7:44PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 3, 2024 7:48PM EST
A man in his 60s has died following a Sunday evening collision in Halton Hills.
The crash happened on Highway 7 between 4th and 5th Line.
Mississauga OPP would only tell CP24 that one vehicle was involved in the incident.
They said that the roadway was expected to be closed until 7:30 p.m.
OPP Mississauga is investigating a fatal collision on Highway 7 in Halton Region. Highway 7 is closed in both directions between 4th and 5th line. Roadway expected to be closed until 7:30p.m. ^ps pic.twitter.com/Cx895JYWlz— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 3, 2024