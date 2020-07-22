A pastor in Mississauga who recently came out as a transgender woman says she is receiving overwhelming support after being fired from her congregation.

Junia ‘June’ Joplin worked as the lead pastor at Lorne Park Baptist Church, near South Sheridan Way and Indian Road, until she came out to her congregation in an online sermon on June 14.

“...I want you to hear me when I tell you that I’m not just supposed to be a pastor, I’m supposed to be a woman,” Joplin said during the online sermon. “Hi friends, hi family, my name is Junia, you can call me June. I’m a transgender woman and my pronouns are she and her.”

Joplin told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday that the church has since chosen to terminate her contract following a vote by its congregation members. Out of 111 votes, 52 per cent were in favour of removing Joplin as lead pastor.

Joplin said she was nervous that would be the result of the vote but has been receiving enormous support from the public.

“...I don’t know what folks are saying who aren’t talking to me but the folks who are talking to me are being encouraging and supportive, expressing admiration and encouraging me over, I think, the bravery they think I’m showing,” Joplin said.

In a statement, Lorne Park Baptist Church said “after a month of prayerful discernment and discussions between June and the congregation, it was determined, for theological reasons, that it is not in God’s will that June remain as our pastor. We wish June God's grace and peace as she departs from us.”

Michael Rennie has been a part of the congregation for the past 23 years. He spoke to CTV News Toronto on Wednesday and said he decided to leave the church after learning Joplin was fired.

“I was disappointed because I’m going to have to leave that particular church,” Rennie said. I can’t stay with a congregation that, for one of a better phrase, treated her so badly.”

Rennie said he fully supports Joplin and will remain by her side as she searches for a new congregation.

“I would say she’s a deep thinker, great parent, somebody who’s great to be around. She really understands God’s call to help the marginalized.”

Although Joplin has been flooded with support, she said it has been difficult since leaving her church and she feels detached from her faith.

“I’ve felt really disconnected from the church, not just my local congregation. It’s been difficult to feel that, we call it, fellowship in church life. That’s been a kind of lifeblood for me ever since I was a child.”

On Sunday, Joplin will be preaching her first sermon since coming out for the St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church in New Orleans.

Going forward, Joplin said she will be guest preaching for other churches via online videos until she can find her next position.

“I would love to continue to work in congregational ministry in some context. It would be awesome if I could do that in a Baptist context although I don’t know if that’s going to be possible or not.”