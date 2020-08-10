An adult male is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting took place in Mississauga on Monday evening.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Sherway Drive and Dixie Road after gunshots rang out on a nearby highway.

The male victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition, according to responding paramedics.

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the matter and Peel Regional Police said they are assisting.