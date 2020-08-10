Mississauga shooting leaves man seriously injured
Police tape is seen in this undated photo.
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 8:31PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 10, 2020 8:44PM EDT
An adult male is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting took place in Mississauga on Monday evening.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Sherway Drive and Dixie Road after gunshots rang out on a nearby highway.
The male victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition, according to responding paramedics.
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the matter and Peel Regional Police said they are assisting.