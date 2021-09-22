One man has died following a shooting in a business area in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police and paramedics were called to Mid-Way Boulevard, between Columbus Road and Davand Drive, just before 8:30 p.m.

“Officers arrived first and were trying to render assistance to this adult male and unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Const. Heather Cannon told reporters.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the area following the shooting, police said, but there was no immediate description available.

“At this point we know that there was a vehicle last seen fleeing the area, however we don't have any descriptions and or suspect information at this point,” Cannon said. “So our officers are trying to glean information by speaking to people in the area.”

Several evidence markers could be seen on the ground and Cannon said the evidence indicates the shooting took place in a nearby parking lot.

She said the victim’s vehicle appears to have been involved in the incident, but she could not say whether it was a drive-by shooting.

The killing marked the second deadly shooting in Peel Region within hours, with another man fatally shot in Brampton earlier on.

Police have not linked the two incidents so far, but Cannon called the violence “outrageous.”

“I think the public is outraged when we have gun violence like this happening and we've had two, two homicides in one night, within a couple hours,” she said. “So you know what we can say, as an organization, is we are doing everything that we can. We have resources that are being implemented to be investigating both of these circumstances, and we're going to be working around the clock to find out what happened and who's responsible.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the deadly shooting or anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward.