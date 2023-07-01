Four people are in hospital, including one in critical condition, after a shooting in Mississauga on Saturday evening.

Peel Regional Police said it happened outside an establishment at a commercial plaza on Queensway East, west of Dixie Road, shortly before 6:30 p.m.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they located three men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a trauma centre.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Duty Insp. Nagtegaal said one of the victims remains in life-threatening condition while two others are in stable condition.

He added that a fourth victim with gunshot wounds made their way to a local hospital. Nagtegaal says that victim is in stable condition.

Police were able to obtain video evidence that led them to determine that vehicle involved in the shooting, a white 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with licence plate BD85909, fled the area.

Nagtegaal said the vehicle was later located unoccupied in Caledon. "We are sending officers up to examine that vehicle."

As for the number of suspects, police have not been able to ascertain that. No descriptions have also been released. Nagtegaal noted that there were a number of people seen fleeing the area at the time of the incident.

"The investigators are confident that this was a targeted interaction. And there's no general risk of safety to the public," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.