

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A Mississauga shooting on Tuesday night has sent a male victim to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Meadowfield Crescent and Invergordon Lane at around 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired nearby.

Officers said the male victim was taken to hospital from the scene in stable condition after suffering from a gunshot wound.

One male suspect is in police custody and investigators said two other suspects fled the scene. No suspect descriptions have been provided.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.