Mississauga shooting sends one man to hospital
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2024 9:55PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Mississauga.
Peel police and paramedics responded to Northam Drive, east of Airport Road.
Paramedics told CP24 that they found two people injured, but only one of them was transported to a trauma centre. There is no immediate word on his condition.
The other person refused treatment as the injuries appeared minor, paramedics said.
No suspect information has been released.