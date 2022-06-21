A teacher at a Mississauga high school has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation involving a minor.

According to Peel Regional Police, a 40-year-old man from Guelph, Ont. allegedly invited a young person to have sexual relations with him on numerous occasions between September and November 2019. The youth refused all of the man’s advances, police said.

On Monday, June 20, investigators from the Peel police’s Special Victims Unit arrested 40-year-old Daniel Hayes, of Guelph. He has been charged with sexual exploitation. Hayes was held for a bail hearing, police said.

This investigation is ongoing and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information on this or any similar incident should contact Peel police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.