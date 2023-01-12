A 15-year-old boy from Mississauga is facing several firearms-related charges after a teen was shot with a BB gun.

The incident happened on Jan 4, at about 9:30 p.m., in the area of Duke of York Boulevard and Webb Drive, which is near Burnhamthorpe Road West.

According to Peel Regional Police, a 15-year-old boy, also from Mississauga, was “sprayed with projectiles from a BB gun.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said in a release.

A week later, a youth was arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, assault cause bodily, imitation firearm – use while committing offence, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose, and discharge air gun or pistol with intent to wound.

The accused, whose identity cannot be revealed under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is set to appear in court at a later date.

Police initially said they were looing for two suspects, but have not indicated if that is still the case.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Youth Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.