Mississauga traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs worth more than $200K
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 3:56PM EDT
A 27-year-old Toronto man is facing a number of charges after he was allegedly found to be in possession of more than $200,000 worth of drugs following a traffic stop in Mississauga on Friday night.
Peel Regional Police say that officers were in the area of Derry Road East and Rexwood Road at around 8:45 p.m. when they stopped the suspect’s vehicle.
It is alleged that a subsequent search of that vehicle lead to the seizure of a 9-millimeter handgun as well as marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin with a total value in excess of $200,000.
Gurmilan Matharoo, 27, is facing numerous firearm and drug-related offences.
Police continue to investigate.