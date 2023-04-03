Children will soon be able to ride public transit for free in Mississauga, with steep discounts also being offered to seniors.

MiWay has announced a one-year pilot program for children ages six to 12 and seniors 65 and older. As of May 1, children with a valid Presto card will be able to ride MiWay for free, while seniors will have access to a $1 all-day fare.

According to a press release from the City of Mississauga, this pilot program is meant to encourage MiWay ridership, which recently returned to pre-pandemic levels.

To access these pilot programs, riders must have a valid Presto card with the correct fare type set based on their age. Seniors can use a registered Presto card or pay a $1 cash fare. Riders can buy and re-load Presto cards at TTC subway stations, GO transit stations, Mississauga community centres, select Shoppers Drug Mart locations and City Centre Transit Terminal in Mississauga.

Additionally, MiWay is enhancing its Presto loyalty program, which will ensure all customers ride free on MiWay after paying for 11 trips in one calendar week. (The threshold for free rides used to be 12 trips per calendar week.)

Some MiWay fares will rise starting May 1. An adult single Presto fare will increase by 10 cents to $3.20, and a youth single Presto fare will increase to $2.45.

In Toronto, kids ages 0-12 have rode the TTC for free with a registered Presto card or Child Proof-of-Age card since 2015. Seniors wanting a day pass, however, must pay $13.50.