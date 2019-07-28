

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





A 34-year-old Mississauga woman is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Halton Hills on Sunday morning.

Halton police say the victim was riding her motorcycle eastbound on 15 Side Road near Fourth Line just after 8 a.m. when she lost control on a curve and crashed into a ditch.

Two of her friends who were riding motorcycles behind her witnessed the crash, police say.

Paramedics rushed the woman to a local hospital before she was airlifted by ORNGE to Hamilton General Hospital, where she is currently listed in critical condition with internal injuries.

Police say the Collision Reconstruction Unit of Traffic services is investigating the cause of the crash.

The road was closed for several hours.