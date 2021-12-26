The Greater Toronto Area could be in for a mix of light snow and freezing rain Monday.

According to a special weather statement issued for the city, light snow is forecast to arrive Monday morning and could last for several hours.

“This snow will continue for a few hours with a few centimetres of accumulation possible before transitioning to freezing rain or freezing drizzle in the afternoon,” Environment Canada said in its statement Sunday night.

The agency said that light freezing rain or freezing drizzle could continue through much of the afternoon and into the evening and that untreated surfaces could become icy.

The advisory is in effect for York Region, Peel Region, Durham Region and most parts of southern Ontario west of the GTA towards Sarnia.

In terms of the temperature, the city is expected to see a high of 1 C Monday, though it could feel as cold as -9 with the wind chill.