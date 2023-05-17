Torontonians have been enjoying unseasonably warm, sunny weather in recent weeks, but the forecast in the city gets a bit more sporadic as we enter the Victoria Day long weekend.

Temperatures dropped dramatically overnight Tuesday, making it feel more like April than May on Wednesday morning. But despite the cooler temperatures, clear, sunny skies are expected to last through the end of the work week as temperatures climb back towards 20C.

“[Thursday’s high] is 16C, and then Friday is 22C, back above normal,” said CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter.

“But look what comes with it; rain, mostly late [Friday] evening and overnight, and then showers linger through Saturday.”

The rain will bring another slight temperature dip, according to Environment Canada’s forecast, with a high of 16C on Saturday. But it’s expected to climb again as the wet weather moves on, reaching a high of 19C on Sunday.

“We dry out on Sunday, holding on to near-normal temperatures for Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Coulter said.

“Mainly sunny for your holiday Monday, but a bit cooler.”

The high in Toronto on Victoria Day is forecasted to be a cooler-than-normal 15C, Environment Canada says, but clear, sunny skies are expected throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to climb back to normal again on Tuesday, with sunny skies and a high of 21C.