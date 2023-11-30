

The Canadian Press





Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province is to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat starting Jan. 1.

He says many people in northern Saskatchewan use electricity to heat their homes, and that they should be exempt from paying the price.

The premier says the province is to examine who uses electricity to heat their homes, and then will figure out how to take the carbon price off their bills.

In late October, Moe announced the province won't remit the carbon charge on natural gas after Ottawa exempted home heating oil.

Moe says the federal government's exemption is unfair, as it mainly helps those in Atlantic Canada.

The province has introduced legislation to shield executives at SaskEnergy, its natural gas utility, from being fined or facing jail time should the company not remit the charge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.