

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 30-year-old woman is facing a charge of impaired driving after she allegedly veered off a roadway in Georgina and slammed her pickup into a tree with her baby and a puppy in the back seat on Wednesday.

York Regional Police say they were called to Metro Road, near Deer Park Drive at 3 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a collision.

Emergency crews arrived to find a pickup truck partially rolled in the ditch after making contact with a tree.

“There was debris scattered on the roadway, including a stroller,” police said in a news release. The driver, the baby and the puppy were not injured.

Police arrived and allegedly smelled alcohol on the driver.

She was arrested and taken to a police station where she allegedly blew more than twice the legal limit of .08.

The East Gwillimbury woman was charged with one count of impaired driving.

Officers took the baby and the puppy to family members and contacted the Children’s Aid Society.

The mother is not being identified to protect the identity of the baby.

“It is nothing but sheer luck that serious injury or death was avoided in this collision,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a statement issued Thursday. “Despite all our education and enforcement efforts, people continue to choose to consume alcohol and drugs and get behind the wheel of a vehicle. These choices are putting all of our lives at risk.”