

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A mother and child who died in an apparent double drowning in Brampton over the weekend have been identified as 38-year-old Elizabeth Solomon and five-year-old Emmanuel Akrong Jr.

The two were found unresponsive in a backyard pool at a residence on Hilson Court, in the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive, at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Paramedics rushed to the boy and the woman to hospital without vital signs and they were pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed and investigators have not yet determined a cause of death.