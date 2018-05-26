

Chris Fox And Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a 41-year-old mother of three who they say was killed in her East York home overnight.

Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone said that dispatch received a 911 call from 72 Torrens Avenue, between Pape and Broadview Avenues at about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

They arrived to find an occupant of the home who guided them to an upstairs bedroom where they found the “lifeless body of a woman.”

She was suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

Officers attempted to resuscitate her but failed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carbone identified her as Rhoderie Estrada.

“We are alleging that sometime between Friday at 10:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:15 a.m., an unknown person entered the dwelling by a side window and subsequently caused the death of Ms. Estrada,” Carbone said.

No suspect information was provided.

Reports from the scene indicate that police have taped off three houses on the north side of Torrrens Avenue near Pape Avenue as well as the driveway of another residence down the street.

Neighbours told CP24 that there has been a significant police presence on the street since early this morning.

“My wife woke me up this morning telling me there were cruisers all over the street. I got up and sure enough there were 15 or 20 of them,” one man who lives in the area told CP24. “We still don’t really know what the problem is other than the fact that somebody has died in that house.”

Officers with the Toronto police Forensic Identification Services unit are currently on scene.

Neighbours told CP24 that a man, woman and three children live in the home.

Evidence markers are also visible in an alleyway between two of the houses.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday and officers are canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance video.