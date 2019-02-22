

Chris Herhalt and Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Weeks after learning of her son’s murder, Grace Gayle found the birthday card her 29-year-old son Jonathan had planned to give to her in his room.

“It means everything to me,” she said of the card while speaking to CTV News Toronto on Friday. “Today is my birthday and I have no energy for social graces. I cannot celebrate it.”

Gayle described her son as a “very soft-spoken” man who had a strong work ethic. Colleagues at TSN called him “one of the friendliest and most ambitious people in the building.”

Earlier this week, Gayle learned that two men had been arrested in connection with her son’s murder, news that she said is bittersweet.

“Jonathan is never coming back,” Gayle said.

Police announced Friday that two 18-year-old men had been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jonathan Gayle-West, who was gunned down in Etobicoke in December.

Gayle-West, who worked as a story editor at TSN and aspired to be a broadcaster, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle near Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard on the evening of Dec. 12.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the incident, witnesses reported seeing two people fleeing the scene. Police previously called them persons of interest.

Two suspects, identified by police as Samir Adem and Salman Ahmed, are now in custody in connection with Gayle-West's murder.

The victim's aunt Hazel Gayle-Harrison, who also spoke to CTV News Toronto on Friday, said her nephew's murder has left her "sickened."

"The worse thing is you never get to say goodbye," she said.