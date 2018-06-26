

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The mother of a three-year-old boy who wandered away from home and died on a cold winter morning three years ago said she was “overwhelmed with joy” as a North York park was renamed in the toddler’s honour on Tuesday night.

Family, friends and community members gathered in North York as the brand new sign was unveiled for Elijah Park.

Elijah Marsh walked out of his grandmother’s apartment building in February 2015 and was found dead about six hours after in a nearby backyard.

The young boy was seen in security camera footage at the time wearing only a shirt, diaper and winter boots in about -20 C at around 4 a.m.

Before releasing butterflies into the sky on Tuesday night, Marsh’s mother Georgette Marsh said her son loved to play on the swings and the slides at the park.

“Thank you to everyone for the support you have given me throughout the three years,” she said holding back tears. “It’s been a journey. We’re still here, we’re still standing because of all of you and all the support friends, family and loved ones have given us.”

“This is such an honour for this park that he used to play in to be named after him – it’s a beautiful way to have his memory live on.”

Georgette Marsh said her son was an “overall happy kid” who was “loved by people who knew him and people who didn’t.”

The family of the toddler gave their blessing to Coun. Josh Colle for the park to be renamed prior to the official unveiling.

“We had this idea and I’m so glad – with the family’s blessing – to rename this park as Elijah Park and forever on after today this will be Elijah Park and it will be a place where families will continue to gather, will celebrate each other and our community and our loved ones and maybe people will take a moment to pause and remember what’s really important,” he said before handing Georgette Marsh a miniature version of the park’s sign.

Colle said a tree will be planted at the park in Elijah Marsh’s honour as well.