

The Canadian Press





Moments of silence and other tributes are set to be held for Queen Elizabeth II across Ontario this afternoon.

In lieu of a provincial holiday, Ontario has declared today a Day of Mourning to coincide with the queen's state funeral, held earlier today in London.

Premier Doug Ford says people may observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m.

Some cities held public viewings of the funeral and plan to pause transit services for 96 seconds at 1 p.m. in memory of the queen's 96 years of life.

In Toronto, bells are set to toll 96 times and a moment of silence will be held in City Hall’s Peace Garden, which was dedicated to the late monarch during a 1984 visit.

The CN Tower is also set to dim at the top of each hour tonight in memory of the queen.