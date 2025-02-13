‘Fingertip amputation and crushing hazards’: Igloo recalls coolers with tow handles

Igloo is recalling these models of its 90-quart flip and tow rolling coolers.(Health Canada)

After reports of injuries including amputated fingertips and crushing hazards in the United States, 47,000 Igloo coolers have been recalled in Canada, part of a wider recall affecting more than a million products in total in North America.

Health Canada issued the joint recall with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Igloo Products Corp. for Igloo’s 90-quart flip and tow rolling coolers, advising consumers to “immediately stop” using them.

According to Health Canada’s notice, about 47,000 affected coolers were sold in Canada, 1,060,000 were sold in the United States and 23,000 were sold in Mexico.

“The tow handle of the coolers can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards,” Health Canada wrote in a consumer product recall advisory posted Thursday.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the product and contact Igloo to receive a replacement tow handle.

While the company didn’t receive any reports of injuries in Canada as of Feb. 3, it had 12 reports of fingertip injuries in the United States, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures and lacerations, according to the recall advisory.

The cooler company Igloo has been operating since 1947 and is based in Katy, Texas.

Igloo coolers recalled date code The date code shows the day, month and year a product was manufactured, filled or packaged. (Health Canada)

Igloo coolers recalled For the date code, an arrow shows the month of the manufacture, while the last two digits of the year it was made can be found inside the circle. (Health Canada)

Which products are affected?

Igloo is recalling its 90-quart flip and tow rolling coolers that were manufactured before January 2024. The date code – which indicates the day, month and year a product was manufactured, filled or packaged – is found on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern. An arrow shows the month of the manufacture, while the last two digits of the year it was made can be found inside the circle.

The affected products were sold from May 2019 to February 2025 in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, and the coolers have various body and lid colours.

The Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada, according to Health Canada’s advisory.

A full list of the affected models can be found here.