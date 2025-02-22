Ontario wins again. $40M Lotto Max ticket sold in Oshawa

A LOTTO MAX sign was photographed at Mr. Variety in Guelph on Dec. 11, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)

For the third straight time in a row, someone in Ontario has won the Lotto Max jackpot, this time worth $40 million, officials confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

In an email statement, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the jackpot-winning ticket from Friday’s draw was purchased in Oshawa.

A second place prize, valued at $176,610.40 was sold in Bowmanville just east of Oshawa.

This marks Ontario’s third major Lotto Max jackpot win of the year. The previous two winning tickets were sold in Etobicoke and Willowdale. Officials note that 2024 was a record-breaking year, with 11 jackpot wins across the province totaling $525 million.

Since 2009, Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $9 billion, including 114 jackpot wins and 937 maxmillions prizes, according to OLG.

The next Lotto Max draw worth $10 million will take place on Tuesday. OLG says tickets cost $5 per play and that 100 per cent of their profits are invested back in Ontario.