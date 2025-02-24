Online marketplace Temu allowing Canadian businesses to sell through platform

A page from the Temu website is shown in this photo, in New York, Friday, June 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Richard Drew

Temu says it’s launching a program allowing Canadian businesses to sell goods through the e-commerce platform to customers in the country.

Temu says the move marks the first time Canadian businesses will be able to list their products directly on the site.

Only businesses registered in Canada with local inventory and fulfilment capabilities will be eligible to join Temu through the program.

The company positioned the initiative as a way to expand its product base while speeding up fulfilment of orders.

Temu, which originated in China and shares owner PDD Holdings with e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, began allowing Canadians to make purchases through its marketplace in February 2023.

Temu’s Canadian expansion comes shoppers aim to support more local brands to help the economy as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs on Canadian goods.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press