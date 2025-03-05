How American front pages covered the news about Trump unleashing tariffs on Canada

News of U.S. President Donald Trump unleashing tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China dominated the front pages of some American newspapers Wednesday.

Here’s how the papers covered the tariffs, a day after Trump’s moves launched the trade war.

Tariffs Canada: The Wall Street Journal This screenshot shows The Wall Street Journal's front page on March 5, 2025.

Wall Street Journal:

“Stocks Slide as Trade War Escalates: Major indexes whipsawed after new U.S. tariffs spark countermoves”

The Wall Street Journal’s top front-page story focused on the impact on financial markets after Trump unleashed tariffs on America’s top three trading partners, and the retaliatory countermoves by Canada, Mexico and China, sparking a global trade war. The accompanying photo shows Trump with his arms outstretched while addressing Congress Tuesday night as he justified his actions on the border, budget and economy.

USA Today:

“Canada, China fire salvos in tariff war: Mexico also considers retaliation against US”

USA Today featured the tariffs story prominently as an article on the left column of its front page, with a bolded headline and small photo. Its story focused on Canada and China unleashing counter-tariffs Tuesday. Though the photo was small, it showed vehicles en route to a bridge leading to Canada. A bill proposing limits on new wind farm projects in Arizona was more prominently featured.

The New York Times:

“Canada and China hit back at Trump with own tariffs”; “Pressure Drives Pride in ‘Made in Mexico’”; “Economic Upheaval For U.S. Is Feared”

The New York Times went big with tariff stories and photos on its front page. It featured four photos showing strawberries, avocados, shoppers and a person working with lumber, with a caption highlighting how the tariffs will probably make products more expensive. Its main headline focused on Canada and China retaliating with their own tariffs, with one story underneath featuring the rise of Mexican nationalism as a result of the trade conflict, and a second story on the “economic upheaval” feared for consumers and businesses. The second story notably included quotes from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s speech.

Los Angeles Times:

“Trump tariffs end decades of free trade in North America: The sweeping taxes threaten the intricate U.S.-Mexico-Canada commercial colossus.”

Perhaps due to the proximity of Los Angeles to Mexico, the top story from the Los Angeles Times was reported from Mexico City and used a photo of trucks at the border in Tijuana. The story itself focused on the end of free trade in North America between Mexico, Canada and the United States, with a teaser inviting readers to read another story on the paper’s “Business” page about how tariffs will affect popular items in California.

The Washington Post:

“Wall Street fears tariffs could wreck economy: Trump’s trade war abroad creates climate of uncertainty at home”

The Washington Post featured a story and photo of Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night more prominently than its story on the tariffs. Its story on tariffs focused on fears about their potentially damaging impact on stock markets and the U.S. economy. It teases to a related story elsewhere in the newspaper on China, Mexico and Canada retaliating with their own levies.

New York Post:

The New York Post appeared to have a positive slant on its news coverage. A photo of a smiling Trump dominates the paper’s entire front page with the headline “Reborn in the USA.” Rather than tariffs, the front page mentions how Trump touted his “successes” during his speech to Congress. The front page does invite readers to look inside the paper where they can find six pages of coverage on Trump and his “barn-burning” speech, including Trump defending his tariff plans.

The Boston Globe:

“US faces quick retaliation after launching trade war”

Trump’s address to Congress was the top story for The Boston Globe, including a photo of Trump pointing and Vice-President JD Vance and Speaker Mike Johnson clapping Tuesday night. Its front-page tariff story focused on the counter-measures from Mexico, Canada and China, and includes a graphic showing the top imports to Massachusetts. The Globe also teases a story inside the paper on Democrats' response to the tariffs.

Arizona Republic:

“China, Canada hit back at Trump tariffs: Business leaders worry about possible recession”

The tariffs were the most prominent story on the Arizona Republic’s front page, including a main photo of vehicles heading to the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ont. The paper used the USA Today tariffs story.

Houston Chronicle:

“Trade war draws quick retaliation: Mexico, Canada, China respond to Trump’s tariffs with new taxes, threats of their own”

The Houston Chronicle featured an Associated Press story on the trade war at the top of its front page, with a focus on the retaliation from affected countries. The story quoted Trudeau’s speech responding to the tariffs, and teased to a story inside the paper on how tariffs may affect energy in Texas.