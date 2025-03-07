Here are the U.S. products affected by Canadian tariffs

The fate of tariffs on Canadian exports to the United States remains uncertain, but as the fourth day of a North American trade war continues, Ottawa has made one thing clear: Until U.S. President Donald Trump calls off his attacks, Canada’s retaliatory tariffs aren’t going anywhere.

Imposed shortly after midnight Tuesday, the Canadian tariffs of 25 per cent target $30 billion in U.S. goods. A second batch of tariffs, valued at $125 billion, has been put on temporary hold, pending developments as Trump continues to modify the arrangement of his own tariff plan.

Originally revealed in early February, before Trump announced a one-month delay for the U.S. tariffs, Canada’s import levies are designed to target products with a high impact on American stakeholders, but with impacts that can be mitigated on this side of the border, CTV News reported.

“Canada is being needlessly and unfairly targeted by these tariffs – and the U.S.’s decision leaves us with no choice but to respond to protect Canadian interests, workers and businesses," said Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc in a statement this week.

“Our singular focus is to get these tariffs removed as quickly as possible.”

The tariffs impact products including food and drink, clothing, cosmetics, home wares, furniture and appliances, tobacco, lumber, paper and more. Motorcycles, car parts and precious metals also make an appearance on the full list, which identifies more than 1,250 individual tariff items.

The full list of products under the $30 billion in tariffs can be viewed in the table below:

With files from CTV News' Rachel Aiello and Stephanie Ha