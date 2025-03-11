Trump turns up the heat on trade war, doubling tariffs and vowing to kill auto sector. Live updates here.

U.S. President Donald Trump dramatically upped the ante in his trade war with Canada Tuesday morning.

In a Truth Social post, the president wrote he will double the tariff on steel and aluminum, expected tomorrow, and said he will declare a “National Emergency on Electricity” in areas affected by Ontario’s 25 per cent surcharge on energy exports to the U.S.

Follow here for the latest updates:

12:10 p.m. EDT: Latest Trump threat ‘in the works’; not yet signed

According to CNBC, U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet signed the formal paperwork to officially increase tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50 per cent.

Citing an unnamed senior administration official, CNBC reported that the 50 per cent tariffs remained a “threat” for now until the paperwork is prepared and signed, when it then becomes an official action.

Phil Hahn, Special projects producer

12:02 p.m. EDT: Trump to meet CEOs as trade war slumps markets

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet the CEOs of America’s biggest companies on Tuesday, including many whose market value has dipped in recent days as recession and inflation fears soured consumer and investor sentiment.

The Republican president is expected to speak with around 100 CEOs at a regular meeting of the Business Roundtable in Washington, an influential group of CEOs leading major U.S. companies from Apple to JPMorgan Chase and Walmart. Trump met with technology company executives at the White House on Monday.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon also plan to attend, according to three sources. They declined to be identified because the information is not public.

Reuters

11:41 a.m. EDT: Trump says his response will ‘be read about in history books’

Trump has posted again about Canada on Truth Social.

“Why would our country allow another country to supply us with electricity, even for a small area? Who made these decisions, and why?” wrote the president.

“And can you imagine Canada stooping so low as to use ELECTRICITY, that so affects the life of innocent people, as a bargaining chip and threat? They will pay a financial price for this so big that it will be read about in history books for many years to come!” the post continues.

Canada and the U.S. have a well-established energy sharing relationship. Ontario alone exports electricity to Minnesota, Michigan, and New York.

In 2023, it exported 12 terawatt hours of electricity to the U.S., and 14.2 terawatt hours the year before.

Luca Caruso-Moro, Digital breaking news assignment editor

11:32 a.m. EDT: Trump’s escalation is ‘disappointing’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tells CNN that Trump’s escalation of the trade war is “disappointing” and will result in prices going up south of the border.

Ford also says that he just spoke with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and urged her to find a way to inform residents about the cost of Ontario’s retaliatory export tax on their utility bills.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on CNN talking tariffs Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared on CNN Tuesday morning.

“I apologized to her but what I recommended is that on the electricity bill you put down this increase is a tariff from Trump. It is a Trump tariff which is basically a Trump tax,” Ford said.

Chris Fox, Managing digital producer

11:25 a.m. EDT: Ford on CNBC

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tells CNBC that he will be speaking to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick sometime today regarding the latest escalation in the trade war. Ford says that he believes a 50 per cent tariff on aluminum is only “going to hurt the U.S.”

“Only 16 per cent of the aluminum is produced in U.S. They can’t get it anywhere else other than from Quebec in Canada,” Ford said.

Chris Fox, Managing digital producer

11:21 a.m. EDT: Wall Street’s sell-off worsens after Trump ups the ante in trade war

The U.S. stock market is sinking further Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the stakes in his trade war, pulling Wall Street more than nine per cent below its record set just a month ago.

The S&P 500 was down 0.9% in morning trading after Trump said he would raise tariffs on steel and aluminum coming from Canada, doubling their planned increase to 50%. The president said it was in direct response to moves Canada made after Trump earlier threatened tariffs on one of the country’s most important business partners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 529 points, or 1.3%, as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% lower.

The drops extend a sell-off on Wall Street that has taken investors on a scary ride, fueled by worries about how much pain Trump will allow the economy to endure through tariffs and other policies he’s pushing to remake the country and world. The S&P 500 has by at least 1%, up or down, seven times in the last eight days.

The Associated Press

11:04 a.m. EDT: Trump will ‘permanently shut down’ auto manufacturing in Canada

After vowing to double tariffs on steel and aluminium, Trump turned his focus to the auto industry, which was given a one-month reprieve from levies after the three largest manufactures asked Trump for a pause last week.

“If other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada, I will substantially increase, on April 2nd, the Tariffs on Cars coming into the U.S. which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada. Those cars can easily be made in the USA!” wrote the president.

Luca Caruso-Moro, Digital breaking news assignment editor

More details to come.