Here's a list of February inflation rates for Canadian provinces

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate was 2.6 per cent in February, Statistics Canada says. Here’s what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1.2 per cent (0.8)

— Prince Edward Island: 2.0 per cent (1.3)

— Nova Scotia: 2.1 per cent (1.3)

— New Brunswick: 2.0 per cent (0.9)

— Quebec: 2.0 per cent (1.8)

— Ontario: 2.7 per cent (1.7)

— Manitoba: 3.5 per cent (2.7)

— Saskatchewan: 3.1 per cent (2.4)

— Alberta: 2.8 per cent (2.5)

— British Columbia: 3.0 per cent (2.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2025.