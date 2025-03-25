S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher

A Bank of Montreal (BMO) electronic ticker showing the stock prices of certain commodities is seen in the Financial District of Toronto, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up, helped by gains in base metal stocks, while U.S. markets also rose in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.31 points at 25,377.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 84.86 points at 42,668.18. The S&P 500 index was up 14.17 points at 5,781.74, while the Nasdaq composite was up 78.66 points at 18,267.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.89 cents U.S. compared with 69.84 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was down a penny U.S. at US$69.10 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down four cents U.S. at US$3.91 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$13.90 at US$3,029.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 11 cents U.S. at US$5.21 a pound.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025.