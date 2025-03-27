Telecom helps lift S&P/TSX composite index in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks mixed

The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Strength in the telecommunication sector helped Canada’s main stock index climb higher in the late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for auto tariffs.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.69 points at 25,185.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.56 points at 42,448.23. The S&P 500 index was up 12.61 points at 5,724.81, while the Nasdaq composite was up 48.49 points at 17,947.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.93 cents US compared with 70.09 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude oil contract was up 21 cents US at US$69.86 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down five cents US at US$3.82 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$43.90 at US$3,096.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 11 cents US at US$5.13 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.