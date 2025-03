A pedestrian passes the Hudson's Bay store in downtown Calgary, Alta., Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Most Hudson’s Bay Company stores across Canada have launched liquidation sales offering “unprecedented savings,” as Canada’s oldest company seeks to restructure itself.

Discounts of up to 40 per cent off lowest ticketed prices are on offer, the company said in a press release.

This is a breaking story. More details to come.