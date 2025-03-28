TSX down more than 250 points on Friday morning, as U.S. stocks also fall

The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 250 points in late-morning trading on Friday amid broad-based losses, while U.S. stock markets also plunged.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 261.77 points at 24,899.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 525.75 points at 41,773.95. The S&P 500 index was down 85.43 points at 5,607.88, while the Nasdaq composite was down 375.13 points at 17,428.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.98 cents US compared with 69.89 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude oil contract was down 55 cents at US$69.37 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$3.91 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$15.90 at US$3,106.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$5.13 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2025.