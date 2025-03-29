Ontario’s winning streak continues: $65M Lotto Max Jackpot ticket sold in Newmarket

A clerk hands a customer their Lotto Max ticket at a gas station north of Newcastle, Ontario on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Once again, for the fourth consecutive time this year, a Lotto Max winning ticket has been sold in Ontario, this time worth $65 million, officials tell CTV News Toronto.

In an emailed statement, The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) confirmed the winning ticket from Friday’s draw was sold somewhere in Newmarket, advising residents to “check their tickets as soon as possible.”

This latest win follows a lucky streak of major jackpots landing in the province this year, as three previous multimillion-dollar prizes were all awarded to Ontarians.

The jackpots were won in Etobicoke ($60 million on Jan. 21), Willowdale ($25 million on Jan. 31), and Oshawa ($40 million on Feb. 21).

“In 2024, there were a record-breaking 11 jackpot wins in Ontario, totaling $525 million in LOTTO MAX jackpot prizing,” officials wrote.

“If you don’t have the ticket for the winning jackpot, you still may have won a great LOTTO MAX prize! After last night’s draw, there were 404,625 additional LOTTO MAX prize winners across Ontario.”

The next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, April 1, will have an estimated $17 million payout.

Tickets cost $5 per play and can be purchased online or at authorized retailers until 10:30 p.m. on draw night.

Since 2009, OLG says Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $9 billion, including 115 jackpot wins and 937 Maxmillions prizes. They also note that 100 per cent of their profits are reinvested back in Ontario.